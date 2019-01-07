Hunter Henry Activated off PUP List by Chargers, Could Play vs. Patriots

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers may have an additional weapon for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots.

On Monday, the Chargers announced they activated tight end Hunter Henry from the physically unable to perform list. Henry has not played a game this season after suffering a torn ACL during a May practice, but that could change in the upcoming postseason contest now that he is on the active roster.

According to Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official website, Henry will take the place of linebacker Jatavis Brown on the active roster. Brown is headed to injured reserve with an ankle setback.

Henne noted head coach Anthony Lynn said Henry will be limited in terms of how many plays he will see, but any action would provide the team with another option after it largely relied on Antonio Gates and Virgil Green at tight end this season.

Henry played 14 games last season and tallied 45 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns after he posted eight touchdown catches as a rookie in 2016. He boasts enough athleticism to beat linebackers in single coverage and enough size and physicality at 6'5" to pose a matchup problem for safeties downfield.

Quarterback Philip Rivers now has Henry to join a pass-catching arsenal that includes Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams on the outside and Melvin Gordon as a receiver coming out of the backfield.

That figures to pose a problem for a Patriots defense that is a lackluster 22nd in the league in passing yards allowed per game.