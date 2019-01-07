Jimmy Butler Downplays Brett Brown Confrontation: 'We Got Better as a Team'

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler defended himself among reports he engaged in a contentious confrontation with head coach Brett Brown.

"I don't think any part of it was confrontational, just a coach to player talk, a player to coach talk," Butler said, per Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "It just happened to be in front of everybody. I think we got away from it great, and we got better as a team."

His quote comes after Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported the four-time All-Star "aggressively challenged" Brown regarding his offensive role, "complicating an already tenuous chemistry" with the team. They noted some witnesses called Butler's vocal disagreement with the head coach during a film session "disrespectful."

