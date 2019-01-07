TMZ: O.J. Mayo Owes $1.1M; Bank Foreclosing $1.8M Mansion in Milwaukee

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2016, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks guard O.J. Mayo waits during a break in the in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta. Mayo has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating the terms of the league's anti-drug program, the NBA said Friday, July 1, 2016. Mayo, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 draft out of USC, is eligible to apply for reinstatement in two years. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, File)
Brett Davis/Associated Press

Former NBA player O.J. Mayo is reportedly in danger of losing the $1.8 million house he bought in Milwaukee.

TMZ Sports reported the news, citing court documents that reveal Mayo hasn't made a payment on the house since April and still owes more than $1.1 million on the mortgage.

As a result, the bank foreclosed the house the USC product bought with the help of a $1.26 million loan and attempted to serve him with court documents multiple times.

"Eventually, Mayo's trainer told a process server that O.J. is currently playing overseas in China," TMZ wrote.

According to Spotrac, Mayo made more than $45 million during his eight seasons in the league.

He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 draft and played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks. He last appeared in a game during the 2015-16 campaign, and the NBA announced in July 2016 he was dismissed and disqualified after violating the league's anti-drug program.

He was eligible to apply for reinstatement two years after that decision.  

