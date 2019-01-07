TMZ: O.J. Mayo Owes $1.1M; Bank Foreclosing $1.8M Mansion in Milwaukee

Brett Davis/Associated Press

Former NBA player O.J. Mayo is reportedly in danger of losing the $1.8 million house he bought in Milwaukee.

TMZ Sports reported the news, citing court documents that reveal Mayo hasn't made a payment on the house since April and still owes more than $1.1 million on the mortgage.

As a result, the bank foreclosed the house the USC product bought with the help of a $1.26 million loan and attempted to serve him with court documents multiple times.

"Eventually, Mayo's trainer told a process server that O.J. is currently playing overseas in China," TMZ wrote.

According to Spotrac, Mayo made more than $45 million during his eight seasons in the league.

He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 draft and played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks. He last appeared in a game during the 2015-16 campaign, and the NBA announced in July 2016 he was dismissed and disqualified after violating the league's anti-drug program.

He was eligible to apply for reinstatement two years after that decision.