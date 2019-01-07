Russell Okung: Goodell 'Doesn't Want' Chargers to Play at Home in NFL Playoffs

Don Wright/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung dipped into conspiracy theory discussions following his team's 23-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

"Roger Goodell doesn't want us to come home," Okung said, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. "That's all I can say."

Okung was whistled for a critical holding penalty on what would have been a first-down run by Melvin Gordon. Rather than creating a situation where the Chargers could take a knee and ice the AFC Wild Card Game victory after the first down, the visitors had to punt and give Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense one more opportunity.

Fortunately for Okung, his defense forced a fumble and clinched the win.

The Chargers will play at the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round and can only play at Dignity Healthy Sports Park in the AFC Championship Game with a win and Indianapolis Colts victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

Okung's comments are notable, though, suggesting the NFL's commissioner doesn't want a high-profile, nationally broadcast playoff game in the 27,000-seat soccer stadium that is frequently taken over by opposing fans. The Chargers are playing there until their new stadium in Inglewood, California, is ready by the 2020 campaign.