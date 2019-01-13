Early Top Contenders to Win WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Matches

Credit: WWE.com

Everything is full steam ahead as WWE charges toward the 2019 Royal Rumble and The Road to WrestleMania starts taking shape.

The winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will receive title shots for winning the grueling contests, making them among the most important fights of the year.

Pretty much as soon as one Royal Rumble ends, speculation begins about which Superstars will win next year's installments, but with the next victors set to be crowned on January 27, the field has narrowed down considerably.

Anything can happen, and surprises are part of the fabric woven into the Royal Rumble gimmick, though some particular contenders stand out as the true top picks.

Credit: WWE.com

The Women's Royal Rumble Winner

Out of each Royal Rumble's 30 competitors, only one is supposed to outlast the gauntlet and stand tall.

In 1994, though, both Lex Luger and Bret Hart fell at the same time. Rather than rule it a draw with no challenger for Yokozuna, both were declared winners and received title shots at WrestleMania X.

WWE did something similar in 2005 with Batista and John Cena, but the official win was given to The Animal, even though Cena went on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

This year, there are no other choices for the Women's Royal Rumble other than Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, who are so tightly tied together in a feud with Ronda Rousey that they both have to win.

That may seem strange, as Lynch is scheduled to face Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the event, but in 2011, both Randy Orton and Dolph Ziggler lost title matches and then competed in the Royal Rumble after the fact. Roman Reigns did it in 2017 too.

That means it's well within the realms of possibility Lynch will do the same in 2019 if she comes up short against Asuka.

Credit: WWE.com

If Flair were to win and fight Rousey alone at WrestleMania, WWE would knowingly upset the big fanbase Lynch has built up in the past few months. But the promotion clearly doesn't want it to just be Lynch vs. Rousey or Asuka would be facing Flair.

The only way to not leave one of the two out of the mix is to have a Triple Threat, and the only way for both of them to fight Rousey and jump to the Raw brand is to win the Royal Rumble.

If anything happens other than a co-winner situation with Lynch and Flair, it would be astonishing.

The Men's Royal Rumble Winner

While the women's match is easy to predict, the men's is much harder to pinpoint, as there are several options available depending on which wrestlers are holding the titles.

Brock Lesnar has beaten Braun Strowman over and over again, so it's safe to assume he will do the same and retain the title over The Monster Among Men for what feels like the 10th time.

If so, the only man on Raw who has any legitimate chance of being booked to face Lesnar at WrestleMania is Seth Rollins—unless Roman Reigns is able to return to action.

Given the circumstances, The Architect is a safer bet now that his feud with Dean Ambrose is fizzling out and someone else will be gunning for the Intercontinental Championship, allowing him to focus on the universal title.

Credit: WWE.com

Nobody else, such as Elias or Finn Balor, would be chosen for the role of Lesnar's opponent for WrestleMania.

While there's a chance an outsider like The Rock swoops in and takes that title shot, he would be an unreliable pick to even be in the match at all, let alone win and dedicate the next several months to building up that match in April.

If Strowman is victorious and becomes the new universal champion earlier in the night, though, Rollins is out as the top contender. That role would instead switch over to a heel like Lars Sullivan or Drew McIntyre.

With Sullivan, it's a stretch to go straight to the main event, but The Freak vs. The Monster writes itself, and WWE CEO Vince McMahon loves his giants, so Sullivan could well win the Royal Rumble match to mark a strong debut.

McIntyre edges him out, though, as WWE has made it a point to feature him the past few months and keep him looking strong.

The feud between Strowman and McIntyre was even put on hold, possibly because WWE decided to do it at WrestleMania.

However, all of that is just for Raw, and we could have a winner who challenges for SmackDown's WWE Championship instead.

When looking at that roster, there aren't many options, as we can assume Daniel Bryan retains the title against AJ Styles and fights a babyface who is not The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania since they have had enough matches already.

Credit: WWE.com

Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali and the like could theoretically win, but they wouldn't set up the grandest marquee for the biggest show of the year.

If John Cena or a returning Shawn Michaels were to win, though, a contest between either of them and Bryan would have that big-match feel.

Cena would be fighting the man who was almost his brother-in-law and attempting to win a record 17th world title, while Michaels would be wrestling his first singles match since retirement and be facing his former pupil.

Perhaps more than anything, the winner of the Royal Rumble depends on whether Cena or Michaels would fight Bryan. If they are set to, one of them will win the Royal Rumble rather than going through the Elimination Chamber, which will revert to a Raw match.

At that point, either Rollins would win to get a shot at Lesnar or either Sullivan or McIntyre will win it to face Strowman depending on which Superstar leaves the Royal Rumble with the Universal Championship.

But if it isn't going to be Cena or Michaels against Bryan, the top contender defaults to Rollins or, by some extreme long shot, The Rock.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.