Kenny Omega Announces He's Leaving NJPW After Wrestle Kingdom 13 Loss

Kenny Omega's time with New Japan Pro-Wrestling appears to be drawing to a close.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports (h/t Wrestling Inc's Joshua Gagnon), Omega discussed his future with the company following his loss to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

"I take full responsibility for the loss," he said. "There is no real place for me to fit, so it's best for me not to be in (NJPW). I can't be there working under Tanahashi. I don't think he's surpassed me, don't think he's better. If we can, I want to face him again. But I need time away, and not just from New Japan."

Omega's future has become one of the hotter topics in wrestling. Omega is signed with NJPW through Jan. 31, so he'll soon have the opportunity to leave Japan if he wants to explore other opportunities.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported WWE extended a "fantastic offer" to the former IWGP heavyweight champion (h/t Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri). Perhaps WWE could work it out with NJPW to allow for Omega to debut at the 2019 Royal Rumble, much like how AJ Styles made his first appearance for the company in 2016.

Omega may also want to join Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks in All Elite Wrestling to try to grow that promotion from the ground up.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported AEW is offering contracts "very comparable to what people make in WWE," so it might be able to give Omega enough money to get him out of NJPW.

Of course, Omega may simply be blurring the lines between reality and kayfabe. Chris Jericho tweeted last March he was done with NJPW but wrestled three more matches in Japan, most recently losing to Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Leading up to Wrestle Kingdom, Omega positioned himself as the clear heel in the eyes of Japanese fans.

Saying he's going to leave, only to then stick around and maintain his rivalry with Tanahashi would further that dynamic.