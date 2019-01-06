Kansas' Udoka Azubuike to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Hand Injury

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Kansas Jayhawks junior center Udoka Azubuike will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season in order to undergo surgery on his right hand, Kansas head coach Bill Self announced Sunday.

"Udoka had an MRI done this morning and the MRI revealed he tore the same ligament in his right hand that he tore in his left hand his freshman season (Dec. 2016)," Self said in the Jayhawks' official press release. "This occurred in practice on Friday and although the initial X-rays did not reveal the extent of the injury, the MRI did and it will require season-ending surgery."

