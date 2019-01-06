Kansas' Udoka Azubuike to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Hand Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 23: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts during the second half of the game against Tennessee Volunteers at the NIT Season Tip-Off Tournament at Barclays Center on November 23, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Kansas Jayhawks junior center Udoka Azubuike will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season in order to undergo surgery on his right hand, Kansas head coach Bill Self announced Sunday.

"Udoka had an MRI done this morning and the MRI revealed he tore the same ligament in his right hand that he tore in his left hand his freshman season (Dec. 2016)," Self said in the Jayhawks' official press release. "This occurred in practice on Friday and although the initial X-rays did not reveal the extent of the injury, the MRI did and it will require season-ending surgery."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

