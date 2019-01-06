Luka Modric Says Real Madrid 'Can't Keep Cocking Up' Every Game

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric says Los Blancos "can't keep cocking up" every game after sinking to their sixth La Liga defeat of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Santiago Solari's side were beaten 2-0 by struggling Real Sociedad on Sunday, and Modric defended his manager after the game, per Manu de Juan at AS.

"The manager is going a great job but he can't score the goals or stop them at the beginning of the game. He has hope, but we are out there on the field and we have to do better to have more concentration.

"We can't keep cocking up like this in every game. You have to avoid it in the future. Today, we created but we lacked the goal and that's our problem. Solari has our confidence and we won't be looking for excuses with him or blame him."

The defeat means Real Madrid remain in fifth place in La Liga, but they are now 10 points behind leaders Barcelona, and their title hopes are rapidly slipping away.

Sports writer Andy West criticised Solari for his team selection against Sociedad:

Real Madrid made a poor start to the match, as Casemiro conceded a penalty inside three minutes for a foul on Mikel Merino. Willian Jose scored from the spot to give Sociedad an early lead.

Sports journalist Robbie Dunne was not impressed with Casemiro or Dani Carvajal:

Real Madrid felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the second half when goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli brought down Vinicius Junior. Solari said after the match it was a "clear-cut" decision, per Marca.

Ruben Pardo then finished off Real Madrid on 83 minutes to secure a first La Liga win at the Bernabeu since 2004:

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's defeat made for an unwelcome statistic:

It's been a difficult season for Los Blancos already. They have struggled to cope without talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and replaced Julen Lopetegui as manager with Solari in October after only three months in charge.

Solari led his team to success at the FIFA Club World Cup in December, but he will come under pressure after Sunday's defeat and will know his team must improve quickly.