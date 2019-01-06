Trae Young's 19 Points Lead Hawks to Blowout Win vs. Dwyane Wade, Heat

Trae Young's 19 Points Lead Hawks to Blowout Win vs. Dwyane Wade, HeatJanuary 7, 2019
The Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating the Miami Heat 106-82 on Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Trae Young finished 6-of-14, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, for 19 points while dishing out two assists. John Collins also posted 13 points and 13 rebounds in the win, his 14th double-double of the season.
Hassan Whiteside had just two points and four rebounds in the loss, while Dwyane Wade came off the bench to score 11.
John Collins' Year 2 Jump the Most Promising Aspect of Atlanta's Rebuilding Season
Young is obviously the cornerstone of the Hawks' future, but his rookie season has been a mixed bag. He's a 29.3 percent three-point shooter with a minus-9.8 net rating, per NBA.com. As of Thursday, he was also seventh from the bottom leaguewide in ESPN.com's real plus-minus (minus-4.80).
Nobody should panic about Young's numbers. Everybody knew he'd be a work in progress, and the Hawks aren't in a hurry to contend.
At the very least, though, Young isn't necessarily exceeding expectations. The same can't be said for Collins, who's Year 2 breakout is good news on two fronts.
Atlanta can feel even more confident about figuring the 21-year-old forward into its future plans. Collins will ideally improve as a shooter—30.2 percent on three-pointers—but he's clearly having a positive impact through his inside scoring and rebounding.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Just absolutely horrid basketball from both teams tonight. Heat — 33 % fg. 1/16 from 3(!) Wade leads with 7 pts. Hawks — 31 % fg. 13 TO. Collins leads with 9 pts. 38-37 Hawks at half. Good lord.
Brad Rowland @BTRowland
John Collins returned to the starting lineup on Nov. 21 Since then, the Hawks are 8-13 with a -7.4 net rating. Before that, the Hawks were 3-14 with a -9.5 net rating.
Beyond just Collins' performance, his improvement shows how much a player can grow after having a full year in the NBA under his belt, which may apply to Young in due time.
Point guards, in particular, have a rough adjustment to the league, which is so much faster than a player grew accustomed to in high school and college. De'Aaron Fox is the perfect example of a young guard who has looked more comfortable leading an NBA offense in his second season.
If for nothing else, watching Collins blossom into a key starter and landing another lottery pick will make the 2018-19 season a success for Atlanta.
What's Next?
The Hawks start a three-game road trip Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors. The Heat return to Miami on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets, which begins a three-game homestand.
