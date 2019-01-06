Trae Young's 19 Points Lead Hawks to Blowout Win vs. Dwyane Wade, Heat

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating the Miami Heat 106-82 on Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Trae Young finished 6-of-14, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, for 19 points while dishing out two assists. John Collins also posted 13 points and 13 rebounds in the win, his 14th double-double of the season.

Hassan Whiteside had just two points and four rebounds in the loss, while Dwyane Wade came off the bench to score 11.

John Collins' Year 2 Jump the Most Promising Aspect of Atlanta's Rebuilding Season

Young is obviously the cornerstone of the Hawks' future, but his rookie season has been a mixed bag. He's a 29.3 percent three-point shooter with a minus-9.8 net rating, per NBA.com. As of Thursday, he was also seventh from the bottom leaguewide in ESPN.com's real plus-minus (minus-4.80).

Nobody should panic about Young's numbers. Everybody knew he'd be a work in progress, and the Hawks aren't in a hurry to contend.

At the very least, though, Young isn't necessarily exceeding expectations. The same can't be said for Collins, who's Year 2 breakout is good news on two fronts.

Atlanta can feel even more confident about figuring the 21-year-old forward into its future plans. Collins will ideally improve as a shooter—30.2 percent on three-pointers—but he's clearly having a positive impact through his inside scoring and rebounding.

Beyond just Collins' performance, his improvement shows how much a player can grow after having a full year in the NBA under his belt, which may apply to Young in due time.

Point guards, in particular, have a rough adjustment to the league, which is so much faster than a player grew accustomed to in high school and college. De'Aaron Fox is the perfect example of a young guard who has looked more comfortable leading an NBA offense in his second season.

If for nothing else, watching Collins blossom into a key starter and landing another lottery pick will make the 2018-19 season a success for Atlanta.

What's Next?

The Hawks start a three-game road trip Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors. The Heat return to Miami on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets, which begins a three-game homestand.