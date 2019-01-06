Dabo Swinney on Alabama vs. Clemson: I Won't Apologize for Having a Great Team

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pose with the trophy at a news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney is not one of those feeling fatigue by the constant postseason matchups between his team and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"I'm not going to apologize for having a great team and a great program, and neither is coach Saban," he said, per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic. "If that's not what's best for college football, why are we even doing it?"

Mandel noted Swinney suggested college football should revert back to its previous system where it would simply "elect" a national champion with two polls following the bowl games if another matchup between the Tigers and Crimson Tide isn't good for the sport.

            

