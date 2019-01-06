Ex-NBA Player Mike James Says Milan Police Racially Profiled Him with Guns Drawn

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Former NBA guard Mike James said Italian police racially profiled and drew guns on him in Milan.

"Me and my friends Just profiled by the police smh it happens even in Europe," James tweeted. "Police stopped me and my two friends in the midst of 50 people walking. Got out they car with guns in hand talking about show me ID smh. I’m not reaching for s--t until u put your gun away. They gon tell me to stay calm this is normal. Ain’t nothin normal about hopping out a car pointing guns at people."

He said the incident happened outside his place in Italy. James, who is black, currently plays for Olimpia Milano.

