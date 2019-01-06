NFL Rumors: Darren Sproles Has Mentioned Potential Return to Eagles Teammates

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 16: Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California . The Eagles defeated the Rams 30-23. (Photo by Rob Leiter via Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Darren Sproles might not be ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sproles has mentioned to teammates and the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff that he could return for a 15th NFL season.

Sproles, 35, has announced his intention to retire after the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He decided to come back in 2018 after suffering a broken arm and torn ACL in Week 3 of last season. 

Injuries have marred much of his 2018 campaign as well, but Sproles has played an effective role in the Eagles offense over the last five games.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Steelers Likely to Trade AB Before March

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Steelers Likely to Trade AB Before March

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Eagles to Test Foles Trade Market

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Eagles to Test Foles Trade Market

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Darren Sproles May See More Touches in Playoffs

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Darren Sproles May See More Touches in Playoffs

    Philadelphia Eagles
    via Philadelphia Eagles

    Cowboys' New Triplets Are Playoff Stars Already 💪

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cowboys' New Triplets Are Playoff Stars Already 💪

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report