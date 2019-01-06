NFL Rumors: Darren Sproles Has Mentioned Potential Return to Eagles Teammates

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Darren Sproles might not be ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sproles has mentioned to teammates and the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff that he could return for a 15th NFL season.

Sproles, 35, has announced his intention to retire after the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He decided to come back in 2018 after suffering a broken arm and torn ACL in Week 3 of last season.

Injuries have marred much of his 2018 campaign as well, but Sproles has played an effective role in the Eagles offense over the last five games.

