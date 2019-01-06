Wayne Rooney Arrested in December on Public Intoxication Charges

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

AD DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 15: Wayne Rooney and Alejandro Agag, CEO of Formula E during the Formula E Championship Ad Diriyah E-Prix on December 15, 2018 in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Handout/Getty Images)
Handout/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney was arrested in December on charges of "public intoxication" and "swearing."

Erin Hawksworth of ABC7 News relayed the DC United forward's charge sheet and details of his release:

Rooney was freed on his own recognizance, but the 33-year-old did pay a fine worth $25 for the offence, which is thought to have taken place in Loudon County, Virginia on Sunday, December 16, according to The Athletic's Paul Tenorio and Pablo Maurer.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Griezmann Freekick Gives Atletico 1-1 Draw with Sevilla 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann Freekick Gives Atletico 1-1 Draw with Sevilla 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Sunday's Full FA Cup Round-Up

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sunday's Full FA Cup Round-Up

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Malcom Finally Going to Rome...On Loan to Lazio

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Malcom Finally Going to Rome...On Loan to Lazio

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Bayern and Dortmund Make Morata Enquiries

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern and Dortmund Make Morata Enquiries

    José Félix Díaz
    via MARCA in English