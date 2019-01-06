Wayne Rooney Arrested in December on Public Intoxication Charges

Wayne Rooney Arrested in December on Public Intoxication ChargesJanuary 6, 2019
Handout/Getty Images
Wayne Rooney was arrested in December on charges of "public intoxication" and "swearing."
Erin Hawksworth of ABC7 News relayed the DC United forward's charge sheet and details of his release:
Rooney was freed on his own recognizance, but the 33-year-old did pay a fine worth $25 for the offence, which is thought to have taken place in Loudon County, Virginia on Sunday, December 16, according to The Athletic's Paul Tenorio and Pablo Maurer.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
