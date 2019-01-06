Bayern Munich Fine Franck Ribery for Foul-Mouthed Rant over Gold-Covered Steak

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 22: Franck Ribery of Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern Muenchen at Commerzbank-Arena on December 22, 2018 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have heavily fined Franck Ribery "for his choice of words used on social platforms" after responding in a foul-mouthed manner to those who criticised him for ordering a gold-covered steak.

Ribery recently posted a video of his visit to Nusr-Et in Dubai, a restaurant owned by Nusret Gokce, the chef otherwise known as Salt Bae who has become famous on social media. The former France international was criticised by some for eating a gilded steak reportedly worth up to €1,200 (£1,070):

ESPN provided a translation of the NSFW response (in French) posted on Instagram, where he defended his actions in a scathing fashion:

"For 2019, let's dot the i's and cross the t's... Let's start with the jealous, the haters, those only born because a condom had a hole in: f--k your mothers, your grandmothers and even your family tree. I owe you nothing.

"My success is, above all, thanks to God, me, and my loved ones who believed in me. For the others, you're nothing but pebbles in my socks!"

Bayern responded via the club's official website and said their player had been invited to try the steak, but the club imposed a fine for his explicit response. Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic explained the decision: "[Ribery] stood up for his family and fought back but in a manner not approved of by FC Bayern."

AFP provided more detail on the events that led to Ribery's fine:

The 35-year-old is well-known as a fiery character on the pitch, and the direct nature of his reply shows that maintains his temperament on social media too.

Still, Bayern are aware of the responsibility Ribery—with 3.9 million Instagram followers and more than 219,000 Twitter followers—has as a role model to those following him online.

Ribery looks set to leave the Allianz Arena when his contract expires in the summer, but he will hope to move past his fine and pick up his Bundesliga form where he left it before Christmas after scoring four goals in his last three games.

Related

    Arjen Robben Is Being Linked with Move to Inter 👀

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Arjen Robben Is Being Linked with Move to Inter 👀

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    PSG on Rabiot Situation: 'Anything Could Happen'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG on Rabiot Situation: 'Anything Could Happen'

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: Eight FA Cup Ties Ft. Man City vs. Rotherham

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Eight FA Cup Ties Ft. Man City vs. Rotherham

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    New FA Cup Ball Sees Nike Dumped in Favour of Retro Favourite

    World Football logo
    World Football

    New FA Cup Ball Sees Nike Dumped in Favour of Retro Favourite

    via mirror