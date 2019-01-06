Allen Hurns Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Ankle Injury vs. Seahawks

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Allen Hurns #17 of the Dallas Cowboys raides his fist as he is transported off the field after being injured in the first quarter during the Wild Card Round against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome, postseason-ending ankle injury during Saturday's 24-22 Wild Card win over the Seattle Seahawks, and has already undergone surgery for the injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com:

"Hurns is one of the best teammates I've ever had and I think anybody would say this," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said after the game, per the team's website. "When you see a guy like that go down, it hurts. Just seeing how nasty that was, it hurts a lot."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

