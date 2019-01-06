Allen Hurns Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Ankle Injury vs. Seahawks

Allen Hurns Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Ankle Injury vs. SeahawksJanuary 6, 2019
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome, postseason-ending ankle injury during Saturday's 24-22 Wild Card win over the Seattle Seahawks, and has already undergone surgery for the injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Cowboys’ WR Allen Hurns already has undergone surgery on his dislocated ankle injury that ended his season, per source. As difficult as the injury was to see, Hurns is expected to be ready to return to football by August if there no complications or anything out of the ordinary.
"Hurns is one of the best teammates I've ever had and I think anybody would say this," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said after the game, per the team's website. "When you see a guy like that go down, it hurts. Just seeing how nasty that was, it hurts a lot."
