Allen Hurns Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Ankle Injury vs. Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a gruesome, postseason-ending ankle injury during Saturday's 24-22 Wild Card win over the Seattle Seahawks, and has already undergone surgery for the injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com:

"Hurns is one of the best teammates I've ever had and I think anybody would say this," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said after the game, per the team's website. "When you see a guy like that go down, it hurts. Just seeing how nasty that was, it hurts a lot."

