PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel Talks Adrien Rabiot Situation: 'Anything Could Happen'

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has reiterated his stance that "anything is possible" in regards to the future of Adrien Rabiot, who has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona.

That was Tuchel's latest response when faced with questions involving Barca target Rabiot, whose contract in Paris expires at the end of the season. Tuchel spoke to reporters on Saturday and urged everyone involved to be professional, likening Rabiot's situation to those involving two Premier League stars.

He said: "It's not easy but it must be professional -- we all have to be professional. He's not the first player in a dressing room in this situation. There are others at the moment, like [Aaron] Ramsey and [Ander] Herrera, this isn't a unique situation."

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Manchester United counterpart Ander Herrera each have contracts that are set to expire in June, although their respective situations have appeared far more peaceful on the surface.

The Evening Standard's Malik Ouzia recently reported that Rabiot had agreed to join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer in a deal worth £170,000 per week.

However, French football writer Jeremy Smith said the transfer may materialise this month:

Tuchel continues to give off a hopeful demeanour in regards to Rabiot and is convinced the player will respond positively to his current situation, per Sport: "He will remain professional because until now he's been a top pro, and that's what I expect from Adri."

Rabiot has run down his contract in Paris before, but it became clear in December that this time could be different when Tuchel told Canal+ (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson) he respected the club's decision to drop the player indefinitely.

That came at the same time that Tuchel first indicated Rabiot could see a departure during the winter transfer window, although it's far less likely Barcelona would forego a free transfer opportunity, per Smith:

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde is already well-stocked with central midfield options in the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, rising star Arthur Melo and Sergio Busquets, for whom Rabiot is tipped to be the successor.

Football writer Ryan Baldi suggested it could be a case of one or the other for Barca in their pursuits of Rabiot and Ajax anchor Frenkie de Jong:

All signs point toward Rabiot—who is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Ligue 1—leaving the Parc des Princes, but Tuchel remains open to him performing a U-turn and prolonging his tenure in Paris.