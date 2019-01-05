Sebastian Janikowski Won't Return vs. Cowboys After Suffering Thigh Injury

Sebastian Janikowski Won't Return vs. Cowboys After Suffering Thigh InjuryJanuary 6, 2019
Seattle Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski has been ruled out for the remainder of the wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday after suffering a thigh injury on a 57-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half, according to Sports Illustrated's Jonathan Jones.
Punter Michael Dickson is expected to handle place-kicking duties for the remainder of the game.
Janikowski's injury could loom large as the Seahawks began the second half trailing 10-6.
After spending the first 18 years of his career with the Oakland Raiders, Janikowski is in his first season with the Seahawks. The 40-year-old has shown very little lingering effects of a back injury that cost him the entire 2017 season, making 22 of 27 field-goal attempts as well as 48 of 51 extra-point attempts.
The former first-round pick has made 80.4 percent of his field-goal attempts throughout his regular-season career. Prior to Saturday, he was a perfect 17-of-17 in his postseason career.
With Janikowski injured, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll's game plan may shift as the game goes on. Although Dickson was named first-team All-Pro as a rookie this season, the Seahawks may not feel comfortable sending him out for a crucial kick—especially after seeing him practice during halftime.
As The Athletic's Calvin Watkins pointed out, the results weren't pretty:
When Seattle scored a touchdown late in the third quarter, Carroll opted to keep his offense on the field and go for two rather than attempt an extra point that could have made it a field-goal game. The Seahawks converted the two-point attempt to extend their lead to 14-10.
If Seattle is in position for a field goal or extra point to tie or take the lead in the fourth quarter, Carroll will have a tough decision to make.
