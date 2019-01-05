Sebastian Janikowski Won't Return vs. Cowboys After Suffering Thigh Injury

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski has been ruled out for the remainder of the wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday after suffering a thigh injury on a 57-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half, according to Sports Illustrated's Jonathan Jones.

Punter Michael Dickson is expected to handle place-kicking duties for the remainder of the game.

Janikowski's injury could loom large as the Seahawks began the second half trailing 10-6.

After spending the first 18 years of his career with the Oakland Raiders, Janikowski is in his first season with the Seahawks. The 40-year-old has shown very little lingering effects of a back injury that cost him the entire 2017 season, making 22 of 27 field-goal attempts as well as 48 of 51 extra-point attempts.

The former first-round pick has made 80.4 percent of his field-goal attempts throughout his regular-season career. Prior to Saturday, he was a perfect 17-of-17 in his postseason career.

With Janikowski injured, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll's game plan may shift as the game goes on. Although Dickson was named first-team All-Pro as a rookie this season, the Seahawks may not feel comfortable sending him out for a crucial kick—especially after seeing him practice during halftime.

As The Athletic's Calvin Watkins pointed out, the results weren't pretty:

When Seattle scored a touchdown late in the third quarter, Carroll opted to keep his offense on the field and go for two rather than attempt an extra point that could have made it a field-goal game. The Seahawks converted the two-point attempt to extend their lead to 14-10.

If Seattle is in position for a field goal or extra point to tie or take the lead in the fourth quarter, Carroll will have a tough decision to make.