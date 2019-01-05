Kansas' Udoka Azubuike Will Not Play vs. Iowa State Because of Wrist Injury

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas junior center Udoka Azubuike will not play against Iowa State on Saturday, per head coach Bill Self:

Azubuike suffered torn wrist ligaments during a practice in December 2016 and missed the rest of the season. He also suffered a sprained ankle in December of this season and missed four games.

The 7'0", 270-pound center is averaging 13.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He's an invaluable starter on a 12-1 team that is ranked fifth in the country.

Azubuike also came up big at various times during KU's Final Four run last season. Of note, he had 10 points, six rebounds and a block in the first half of Kansas' 80-76 win over Clemson in the Sweet Sixteen. Azubuike also stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals off the bench in a second-round win over Seton Hall.

As for the ISU game, KU may do well without Azubuike. CJ Moore of The Athletic provided reasons why:

On the flip side, the 11-2 Cyclones are home and rank 16th in Ken Pomeroy's most recent college basketball ratings. The Jayhawks are also a two-point underdog, per OddsShark.

KU is making the right move by taking precautions with Azubuike's wrist given the injury he suffered two seasons ago. March Madness is two-and-a-half months away, and the key is for him to be 100 percent for a championship run.

If Azubuike is good to go after a one-game absence, his next matchup will be at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday against visiting TCU.