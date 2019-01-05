Raptors Beat Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks as Kawhi Leonard Drops 30

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 5: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the ball against the Toronto Raptors on January 5, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 123-116 in a battle of Eastern Conference powers at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Kawhi Leonard led the way for Toronto with 30 points, six assists, six rebounds and five steals, with Pascal Siakam (30 points), Serge Ibaka (25 points and nine rebounds) and Fred VanVleet (21 points) all contributing to the victory as well.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 18 rebounds in a losing effort for Milwaukee.

        

What's Next

Toronto (29-12) will be back in action Sunday when it returns home for a clash with the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee (27-11) will be off until Monday, when it will wrap up a six-game homestand against the Utah Jazz.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

