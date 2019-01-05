Broncos Head Coach Rumors: Mike Munchak 'Strongly' Drawn to Opening

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 09: Offensive line coach Mike Munchak of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 9, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With Mike Munchak generating significant interest as a head coaching candidate, the Denver Broncos have caught his eye as a potential landing spot. 

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Broncos are "strongly" drawing Munchak's attention because of his relationship to the organization and city of Denver. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Buzz: Bucs-Arians Have Mutual Interest

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Buzz: Bucs-Arians Have Mutual Interest

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Steelers Reworking Ben's Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Steelers Reworking Ben's Deal

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Texans Planning to Re-Sign Clowney, Matthieu

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Texans Planning to Re-Sign Clowney, Matthieu

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Zeke Wants Extension This Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Zeke Wants Extension This Season

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report