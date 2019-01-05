Broncos Head Coach Rumors: Mike Munchak 'Strongly' Drawn to Opening

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With Mike Munchak generating significant interest as a head coaching candidate, the Denver Broncos have caught his eye as a potential landing spot.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Broncos are "strongly" drawing Munchak's attention because of his relationship to the organization and city of Denver.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

