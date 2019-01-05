Luke Rockhold Calls out 'Beatable' Jon Jones: 'I'm Coming, Princess'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2019

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 11: Luke Rockhold prepares to enter the Octagon before facing Yoel Romero of Cuba in their interim middleweight title bout during the UFC 221 event at Perth Arena on February 11, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former UFC Middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has his sights set on moving up to face UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Rockhold made it clear that Jones is on his radar:

Rockhold had a message for Jones, saying, "Hold tight, I'm coming, princess."

At UFC 232 on Dec. 29, Jones fought for the first time since having his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier overturned due to a positive test for a banned substance.

Jones beat Alexander Gustafsson by third-round knockout to win the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight title.

Despite Jones' strong performance, Rockhold wasn't impressed, as he noted, "I thought he looked beatable."

While Rockhold has been a middleweight throughout his career, he isn't concerned about being overmatched if he moves up in weight.

In fact, Rockhold believes he's even more dangerous at a higher weight: "I'm a different man at this weight, with the power behind me. I'm moving up to get after him. So, that's what I'm here for."

Rockhold has a career record of 16-4, but he is coming off a loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 221 in February, and he has dropped two of his past three decisions.

Meanwhile, Jones is 23-1 with one no contest.

There is no shortage of fighters looking to step inside the Octagon with Jones, but he called out Cormier following his win over Gustafsson.

Cormier has been outspoken about not wanting to fight Jones again, and if that bout doesn't come to fruition, Rockhold may be the next best option on the table.  

