NFL Rumors: Texans Planning to Re-Sign Jadeveon Clowney, Tyrann Mathieu

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Houston Texans are reportedly planning to re-sign outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and safety Tyrann Mathieu before they become unrestricted free agents at season's end.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided the update Saturday and noted the Texans may need to use the franchise tag on Clowney to keep him from hitting the open market in March:

Clowney racked up 47 combined tackles, nine sacks and three fumble recoveries across 15 appearances in 2018, which marked the final year of his rookie deal.

The South Carolina native, who's tallied 18.5 sacks over the past two years and ranked eighth among edge defenders in Pro Football Focus' grading this season, said Wednesday there's still plenty of room to improve, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

"I don't know; I think I can be better," Clowney said. "I still have a lot to work on. I'm young. I'm 25. I'm just getting better. I'm just really starting to get my groove in this game, learning the game like I need to learn it, but I still have a lot to grow, a lot I can improve. Just keep trying to get better as I get older."

Meanwhile, Mathieu signed a one-year contract with the Texans last March after the Arizona Cardinals released him.

The 26-year-old LSU product bolstered his potential free-agent value by matching his career high with 89 combined tackles to go with eight passes defended, three sacks and two interceptions.

He told Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne this week that Houston, which opens the playoffs Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, is a Super Bowl contender: "No doubt about it."

The Texans defense, which tied for fourth in points allowed per game, will have to come up huge to make the team's championship dreams reality.

Clowney and Mathieu are critical pieces of the puzzle alongside defensive end J.J. Watt, so it comes as no surprise the franchise wants to lock them into new deals.