FA Cup 2019: 3rd-Round Scores, Updated Schedule After Saturday's Fixtures

Manchester United beat Reading 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with the EFL Championship team putting in a strong performance at Old Trafford.

Chelsea made hard work of their cup game against Nottingham Forest, but the holders won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal were comfortable away at Blackpool, with the Gunners cruising to a 3-0 win.

West Ham United beat Birmingham City 2-0 to progress, and Everton join them in the next round after a testing 2-1 victory against EFL League Two leaders Lincoln City.

Gillingham caused one of the upsets of the round after completing a 1-0 defeat of Cardiff City. Huddersfield Town also exited the competition after a 1-0 loss at Bristol City.

Bournemouth are out of the tournament after losing 3-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion at home.

Southampton were almost eliminated with the last kick of the game at Derby County, but they survived with a 2-2 draw.

Saturday's FA Cup Results

Bournemouth 1-3 Brighton

Burnley 1-0 Barnsley

Manchester United 2-0 Reading



Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Luton Town

Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Wigan Athletic

West Ham 2-0 Birmingham

Accrington Stanley 1-0 Ipswich Town

Aston Villa 0-3 Swansea City

Bolton Wanderers 5-2 Walsall

Brentford 1-0 Oxford United

Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Derby County 2-2 Southampton

Everton 2-1 Lincoln City

Fleetwood Town 2-3 AFC Wimbledon

Gillingham 1-0 Cardiff

Middlesbrough 5-0 Peterborough United

Blackpool 0-3 Arsenal



Bristol City 1-0 Huddersfield

Crystal Palace 1-0 Grimsby Town

Newcastle United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City 0-1 Portsmouth

Remaining FA Cup Third-Round Fixtures

Sunday's Schedule

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Oldham Athletic

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Rotherham United

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Millwall vs. Hull City

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Preston North End vs. Doncaster Rovers

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Queens Park Rangers vs. Leeds United

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Sheffield United vs. Barnet

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Woking vs. Watford



4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Newport County vs. Leicester City

Monday's Schedule

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool

Saturday's Recap

Manchester United were tested by Reading at the Theatre of Dreams, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secured his fifth-straight win as interim manager of the Red Devils.

The away side surprisingly dominated possession in the match, creating plenty of chances, but United were clinical in attack as Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku lead the line.

Video assistant referee was in use in Manchester, and it was crucial as VAR awarded a penalty for the hosts. Juan Mata was fouled in the box, and the Spaniard rose to his feet to score the spot-kick after 22 minutes.

United doubled their lead in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Sanchez's pass sliced through the Reading defence, and Lukaku rounded the goalkeeper to find the back of the net.

Chelsea struggled in the first half of their match against Forest, but the holders dug deep to make their way into the next round.

Eden Hazard started the game on the bench, but he took to the field to replace the injured Ruben Loftus-Cheek shortly before half-time.

Callum Hudson-Odoi shone as he provided the opener for Alvaro Morata shortly after the interval, and the Spaniard grabbed his brace to bury Forest's hopes.

The result was never in doubt as Arsenal visited Blackpool, and Unai Emery appeared happy as his side won 3-0.

Joe Willock grabbed a brace in the first half to give the Gunners control, and Alex Iwobi scored the third with eight minutes left on the clock.

Everton sped to a two-goal lead over Lincoln, but the League Two kingpins turned the screw to scare their illustrious hosts.

Ademola Lookman and Bernard scored in the opening stages, but Michael Bostwick pulled a goal back after 28 minutes.

The Imps pressed hard in the second half, and Richarlison saved his side as he cleared off the goal line for the Toffees.

Marko Arnautovic gave West Ham the perfect start as he scored the opener against Birmingham, but the Hammers had to wait until injury time at the end of the match to wrap up victory.

Andy Carroll celebrated his first goal of the season after returning from injury, with the striker heading home in the final seconds.

EFL League One team Gillingham celebrated a famous win against Cardiff. The lower division side beat the Premier League outfit with a goal from Elliott List with nine minutes remaining.

Elsewhere, the woes for Huddersfield continued during their visit to the south west after a goal for Josh Brownhill gave Bristol City victory.

It was a bad day at the office for Bournemouth after Brighton collected the win on the south coast.

Anthony Knockaert and Yves Bissouma gave the Seagulls a two-goal advantage in the first half, but Marc Pugh gave the Cherries hope after the restart.

Florin Andone's header shortly after the hour mark put the full recovery out of reach for the hosts.

Southampton appeared to be on their way to victory after a double from Nathan Redmond, but the Rams hit back and almost stole the win.

Second-half goals from Jack Marriott and Tom Lawrence gave Frank Lampard's team energy, and the home side were denied as the Saints only just survived in the closing stages.

Crystal Palace edged past Grimsby Town 1-0 at Selhurst Park to progress. Jordan Ayew was the hero as the forward found the net late in the day.