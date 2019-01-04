Finn Balor Announces He Will Participate in 2019 Royal Rumble

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

WWE fans can add Finn Balor to the list of participants in the 2019 Royal Rumble.

The former WWE universal champion announced Friday he will be one of the 30 superstars competing in the men's Royal Rumble for the right to headline WrestleMania 35.

Per WWE.com, Balor is the sixth confirmed entrant in this year's men's Royal Rumble. He will be joined by R-Truth, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods.

Balor was the first WWE universal champion, winning the title by defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury suffered in that match forced him to vacate the belt the following night on Raw.

The Irish superstar gained momentum by defeating McIntyre in a one-on-one match at TLC last month.

This year's Royal Rumble will take place Jan. 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.