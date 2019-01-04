Tournament of Champions 2019: Gary Woodland Leads at 12 Under After Round 2

Justin Thomas hits from the fourth fairway during the second round of the Tournament of Champions golf event Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

Gary Woodland leads the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions at 12 under par following Friday's second round at the Kapalua Resort Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.

The first PGA Tour event of the year has been a hard-fought battle with no golfer able to create any serious separation from the field over the first two days. Woodland and Xander Schauffele posted the best score in Round 2 with a six-under 67 on the rare par-73 course.

Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Kevin Tway (-9) and Marc Leishman (-8) round out the top five with 36 holes to play.

Schauffele was the first to show that Friday as he tallied three birdies over the final five holes to surge into contention. Several others followed suit.

Woodland caught fire after making the turn, rattling off five consecutive birdies starting on the 11th hole after playing even par on the front side.

McIlroy put together a bogey-free back nine with four birdies over his final seven holes.

In all, Tway is the only player tied for fifth or better who recorded a bogey on the back side.

Here's a look at some highlights from the second round:

Live coverage of the Tournament of Champions continues Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

             

What's Next?

All signs point to an entertaining weekend finish with 12 members of the chase pack within seven shots of the lead. It will be intriguing to see which factor wins out: the early-season form of DeChambeau, Tway and Co. or the star power of McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

