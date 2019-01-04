Hulk Hogan to Return to WWE Raw on Monday to Honor Mean Gene Okerlund

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

WWE announced Friday that Hulk Hogan will return on Monday's episode of Raw to honor late WWE Hall of Fame interviewer Mean Gene Okerlund.

Okerlund died Wednesday at the age of 76.

Hogan hasn't appeared on Raw since 2015, and Monday will mark just his second public appearance for WWE since getting reinstated in July.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.