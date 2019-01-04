Packers Head Coach Rumors: Adam Gase Expected to Interview for Job

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are continuing their search for a new head coach by reportedly bringing in Adam Gase for an interview.

Per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Gase is expected to interview with the Packers after previously meeting with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets about their vacancies.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Gase's interview is expected to take place on Sunday.

The Packers got an early start on their search for a head coach after firing Mike McCarthy on Dec. 2.

Green Bay's front office has already met with several candidates for the job, including Joe Philbin after he served as interim coach following McCarthy's dismissal. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has an interview scheduled for Friday.

Gase was fired by the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 31 after going 23-25 with one playoff appearance in three seasons. The 40-year-old is familiar with the NFC North after serving as Chicago Bears offensive coordinator in 2015.

The Packers could look for an offensive-minded coach to help maximize Aaron Rodgers' talent heading into his age-35 season. The two-time NFL MVP posted his second-lowest completion percentage (62.3) since taking over as the full-time starter in 2008.