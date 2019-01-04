Diego Maradona Undergoing Tests at Hospital Because of Bleeding in Stomach

Christian Torres/Associated Press

Football great Diego Maradona has been admitted to hospital with bleeding in his stomach.

Per the Independent's Ed Malyon, Maradona's lawyer confirmed he is being held in a hospital in Buenos Aires for "further testing."

The former Barcelona and Napoli star was back in Argentina, taking a break from his current job with Dorados de Sinaloa in Mexico. According to his lawyer, the tests he's undertaking include an endoscopy.

As reported by ESPN FC's Tom Marshall, Maradona was scheduled to be with the team in their first match of the new season on Saturday:

Maradona has a history with health issues and was hospitalised with a "near-lethal cocaine overdose" 10 years ago, per Malyon. According to BBC Sport's John May, he suffered from cocaine addiction during his time at Barcelona and Napoli. He had three positive drug tests during his playing days.

The 58-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest players the world has ever seen, and he's mostly remembered for his tremendous play at the 1986 World Cup. He led Argentina to the title and won the Golden Ball.

At the club level, he spent his prime years with Napoli, who he joined from Barcelona. With the Partenopei, he won two Serie A titles.

He became Argentina's national team coach in 2008 and has managed all over the world since, with varying degrees of success.