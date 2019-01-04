Mino Raiola Says Hirving Lozano 'Will Stay at PSV' Amid Chelsea Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Hirving Lozano's agent, Mino Raiola, says the forward will stay at PSV Eindhoven until the end of the season amid rumours of interest from Chelsea, per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard:

Maurizio Sarri's side were said to be ready to offer £36 million for the Mexico international, according to Calciomercato (h/t Owen Fulda at the Daily Star).

However, PSV have said they are yet to receive any bids for the 23-year-old:

Lozano has been in impressive form again for PSV this season. He has 11 goals and six assists in 17 league appearances for the Eredivisie side.

Scouted Football offered a neat summary of his playing career:

Lozano spoke about the possibility of playing in the Premier League after facing Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League in November 2018, per ESPN:

"I hope that God, someday, gives me a shot at playing in the Premier League. I like it very much. I think the Premier League is great. I think that it would be fabulous to play with any of the clubs, but I would love to play for one of the big clubs. I hope that God gives me the chance."

Chelsea are in need of extra firepower in attack with strikers Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata having failed to impress this season.

Wingers Pedro and Willian are also both into their thirties and will need replacing in the future, although the club do have highly-rated teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi in the ranks.

The Blues have also confirmed the signing of winger Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.

However, the United States international has been loaned back to the Bundesliga side for the rest of the season.

Raiola's comments suggest that if the Blues are interested in Lozano they will have to wait until the summer at the earliest to attempt to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey highlighted how Raiola could prove problematic to any potential Lozano deal:

Lozano's goals have helped PSV to the top of the Eredivisie table this season, and they will be hoping he can help them retain their title.

While Lozano looks unlikely to move in January, if he continues to impress in the Netherlands he may attract more attention come the summer.