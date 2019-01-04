Kenny Omega Reportedly Receives 'Fantastic Offer' from WWE Before WK 13

New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images

Kenny Omega is one of the hottest commodities in professional wrestling, and he reportedly has a big offer on the table from the biggest company in the industry.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), WWE made Omega a "fantastic" contract offer prior to his match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 13 on Friday.

Omega dropped the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Tanahashi in the main event of the show, which has further fueled speculation that Omega is on his way out of New Japan.

His New Japan contract reportedly expires in late January.

While WWE is reportedly in on Omega, it is far from a foregone conclusion that he will join the sports entertainment giant.

Omega also figures to be recruited by All Elite Wrestling, which is headed by fellow Elite members Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

The company is also reportedly being funded by Tony Khan, who is the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan.

AEW has a rally scheduled for Jan. 8 at the Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field entitled Double or Nothing.

Double or Nothing is expected to be the sequel to the All In pay-per-view Rhodes and The Young Bucks ran in September.

Omega faced and defeated Pentagon Jr. at All In.

If WWE manages to sign Omega away from New Japan, it could be reminiscent of what happened with AJ Styles in 2016.

After Styles faced Shinsuke Nakamura at Wrestle Kingdom 10, he secretly signed with WWE and appeared as a surprise entrant in the 2016 Royal Rumble match.

With the 2019 Rumble set for Jan. 27 in Phoenix, there will be no shortage of talk regarding Omega potentially taking part in the match during the weeks leading up to it.

