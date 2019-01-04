Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt Headline 2018 NFL All Pro 1st Team

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

In his first season as a starter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been chosen as a First Team All-Pro.

NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano tweeted the full All-Pro First Team for the 2018 season on Friday:

While Mahomes is an All-Pro for the first time, several 2018 selections have become regulars, including Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, who is now a five-time All-Pro after missing out on the honor in both 2016 and 2017 due to injury.

Along with Watt, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was chosen as a First Team All-Pro for the fifth time in his career.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was chosen as a First Team All-Pro for the fourth year in a row, and he is the favorite to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season as well after registering an NFL-leading 20.5 sacks.

Donald was also the only unanimous choice.

His Rams teammate, running back Todd Gurley, was selected as an All-Pro for the second consecutive year as well.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman also tweeted a look at the All-Pro Second Team, which featured a few holdovers from the First Team at different positions:

While there was no shortage of experience on the All-Pro First Team, there were several first-timers as well.

Four of them were rookies in the form of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and guard Quenton Nelson, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James and Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Leonard and James are the first pair of rookie teammates to be named First Team All-Pros since Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus and running back Gale Sayers in 1965.

Both Butkus and Sayers are Hall of Famers.

The Chiefs and Bears tied for the most representatives on the team with four, as Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, flex player Tyreek Hill and offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz made it for Kansas City, and defensive end Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson and punt returner Tarik Cohen were chosen for Chicago.

Mahomes' All-Pro nod is significant since it could be a sign that he is the favorite to be named NFL MVP.

In just his second NFL season, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while leading the Chiefs to the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 12-4 record.