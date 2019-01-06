Brahim Diaz Completes Transfer to Real Madrid from Manchester City

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Brahim Diaz has completed his move from Manchester City to Real Madrid, the Spanish Giants announced Sunday, after the midfielder signed a six-year contract with Los Blancos.

As noted by AS' Robbie Dunne, Los Blancos could have recruited the Spanish talent for a smaller fee in the summer but opted to move in January:

The 19-year-old moved from Malaga's academy to the Etihad Stadium and is the latest top talent to leave the Blues in search of minutes elsewhere. Jadon Sancho previously transferred to Borussia Dortmund, where he has since blossomed.

Diaz will have a harder time doing the same in Madrid as playing time is harder to come by with the European champions. Real have prioritised Spanish youngsters, however, and will be keen to develop him.

They've previously added the likes of Marco Asensio, Jesus Vallejo and Dani Ceballos, all players who are expected to play a major role for the national team in the future.

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

According to AS' Sergio Santos Chozas, Diaz will go straight into the Real first team rather than spend time with B side Castilla or on loan. Paris Saint-Germain were also said to be interested.

City manager Pep Guardiola has not made use of the youngster too much this season, only giving him playing time in cup competitions. His loss won't be immediately felt by the English champions, but given his impressive potential it could come back to haunt them in the long run.

Sancho already looks like a future world-class operator, and Diaz has similar upside if he continues to develop at a steady pace.