West Virginia HC Rumors: Troy's Neal Brown a Top Candidate

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Troy head football coach Neal Brown is reportedly expected to become the next head coach at West Virginia.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Brown is favored to replace Dana Holgorsen, who left West Virginia to take the head coaching job at the University of Houston.

Brown has already met twice with WVU officials regarding the vacancy.

The 38-year-old Brown has been the head coach at Troy for four seasons, and he has led the Trojans to the greatest run of success in program history.

Brown owns a 35-16 record, including at least 10 wins in each of the past three seasons. Troy is also a perfect 3-0 in bowl games under Brown.

The Trojans upset LSU en route to an 11-2 finish in 2017, and they went 10-3 in 2018, including a victory over Nebraska.

Prior to taking over as the head coach at Troy, Brown was an offensive coordinator at Texas Tech and his alma mater of Kentucky.

Brown's time at Texas Tech could make him a good fit to continue using the spread offense that has made the Mountaineers so successful in recent years.

If Brown lands the WVU job, he will take over a team that went 8-4 in 2018.

West Virginia has played in a bowl game in each of the past four seasons, but it has lost four of those contests.

The Mountaineers also have just two 10-win seasons since going 11-2 in 2007.

Brown would be taking over a team in transition since he would have to find a replacement quarterback for Will Grier, who is graduating and entering the NFL draft.