Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Real Madrid go in search of their first La Liga victory of 2019 when they face Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Santiago Solari's men lost ground in the title race on Thursday, as Los Blancos were held to a 2-2 draw at Villarreal and have fallen seven points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad have endured a difficult campaign and have managed just five league wins. Their poor form saw Asier Garitano fired and replaced by Imanol Alguacil over the Christmas break.

Date: Sunday, January 6

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), Eleven Sports (UK)

Odds: Real Madrid (33-100), Draw (9-2), Liverpool (15-2)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Preview

Real Madrid will have to make do without Gareth Bale for the visit of Sociedad. The Wales international was forced off at half-time against Villarreal and has a "grade one injury to his left calf" which will keep him out for a "period of 10 to 15 days," according to Hugo Cerezo at Marca.

It's the latest setback for Bale who has struggled with injury during his time with Real Madrid:

The Welshman's absence will be a headache for Solari, as forward Marco Asensio remains on the injured list along with Marcos Llorente and Mariano Diaz, per AS.

Solari could look to bring in Isco to start on the left side of the attack. The Spain international has struggled for game time under Solari but looks a more likely option than the inexperienced Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid can at least take comfort from the fact they have home advantage. ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan highlighted how poor they have been on their travels in La Liga this season:

Real Sociedad received a boost ahead of the match, as midfielder Luca Sangalli returned to training:

The 23-year-old was hospitalised in October after suffering a mild stroke, per Adriana Garcia at ESPN FC.

The match will also be new manager Alguacil's first in charge of the club. The former B team boss was appointed on Boxing Day 2018 after Garitano was sacked after a winless run:

The club will be hoping Alguacil can lead Real Sociedad away from the drop zone, and he will be out to secure a first La Liga win for his team since November's 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo.

Four of Real Sociedad's five wins this season have come on the road but taking all three points away from the Santiago Bernabeu is a tall order.

Real Madrid are big favourites to clinch victory on Sunday and know they can ill-afford to drop many more points if they are to remain in the hunt for the title.

