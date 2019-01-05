Getafe vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will return to the ptch for their first match of 2019 on Sunday, when they visit Getafe in La Liga.

The Catalans are the clear favourites to walk away with a win, according to OddsShark. They'll start with odds of 37-100, compared to 13-2 odds for Getafe. A draw sports odds of 17-4 (odds accurate as of Friday, January 4).

BeIN Sports (U.S.) and Eleven Sports (UK) will provide TV coverage and live streaming opportunities for this contest. Streams can also be found through fubo.tv.

Kick-off will be at 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET.

La Liga Returns

Barcelona's first outing of 2019 will be a tricky one, as Getafe finished the first half of the season in solid form.

The Blaugrana won their last four La Liga matches, a great run, while Getafe went unbeaten in their last five and currently sit in seventh place in the standings. The Azulones have performed well above the expectations so far and have no reason to think they can't spring an upset on Sunday.

According to Sport the visitors could be without key midfielder Sergio Busquets:

Busquets has been a near-automatic starter all season long and the Blaugrana have no like-for-like replacement. Arturo Vidal and Arthur have ample quality, but neither is gifted with the type of vision that has made the Spaniard a world-class performer for years.

Further back Samuel Umtiti remains sidelined, per WhoScored, and Clement Lenglet is likely to pair with Gerard Pique. Lenglet has struggled so far during his Barcelona career and the Catalans have invested in Jeison Murillo as depth.

As shared by Barcelona's official Twitter account Sunday's contest should serve up an interesting clash of styles:

Even at home Getafe won't mind sitting back and ceding possession, knowing they've been solid on the counter this season. There are few teams that can deal with Barcelona's sustained pressure, however.

Getafe have only conceded 13 goals so far this season, but Barcelona have all kinds of firepower. The Catalans are rightly favourites in this one.

Prediction: Getafe 0-2 Barcelona

Where to Watch: World football matches and related coverage are available through fuboTV.