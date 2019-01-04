Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Paul Pogba Injury, Alexis, Lukaku, January Transfers

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Interim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says midfielder Paul Pogba is a doubt for Saturday's FA Cup third-round meeting with Reading, but Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku will return.

Pogba suffered a knock during Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United, and Solskjaer told reporters on Friday he's "not sure if Paul's going to be ready."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been a revitalised force under Solskjaer so far and collected four goals and three assists in his first four league appearances under the new tactician.

Defenders Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling will be absent, while Marouane Fellaini remains questionable for the clash, but United's caretaker boss said it was almost a clean bill of health for his squad aside from those doubts.

Lukaku and Sanchez came off the bench against Newcastle and each had a hand in teeing up their fourth successive win; Lukaku scored the opener before Sanchez assisted for Marcus Rashford's strike.

Solskjaer confirmed both will be part of the XI against the Royals: "Some of them are itching now to play of course—Lukaku and Sanchez will start, that's important for them because they need more game time."

Fans will be hoping to see Sanchez in particular improve under the new manager after he produced just one goal and two assists in his previous 10 league games this season.

Solskjaer also hailed the humility of his squad as they've shown him early on how eager they are to improve, via the club's official Twitter account:

United and Championship side Reading will enter the FA Cup at the third-round stage, with the Red Devils eager to go one better than last season's runner-up finish.

Solskjaer was also pressed for information on United's recruitment plans now that the January transfer window has opened but gave the impression their strategy this month has already been decided:

"The club's probably had a plan, you don't just plan the next day and next month but this transfer window has probably been planned since the summer and year before, the next transfer window, the structure is phenomenal.

"I'm sure they've got their targets. I'm here to voice my opinion on that and I'm sure we'll sit down, me and Ed, if we've got anything in the pipeline.

"I'm here to work with the ones I've got, they've all performed and as long as they perform they should get a chance but that's my job to improve the team and individuals."

Injuries to Rojo and Smalling leave Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones as the clear candidates to feature in central defence against Reading.

In regards to his own long-term future as manager and whether he could have his deal extended, Solskjaer was quick to distance himself from any talk of a contract at the end of his short-term agreement:

"No, no, no it's early doors, and, of course, when I came in they were open and honest about. They're going to have a process, looking for the next manager, but the more you're here, the more you enjoy it. But it's one game at a time and the day they announce the next manager, if it's me or someone else, good luck."

That being said, the Norwegian saw no reason why United's winning streak can't go on:

United will travel to Dubai for warm-weather training after Saturday's clash at home to Reading, with eight days separating their FA Cup opener and their Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur on January 13.

Neither Solskjaer nor the team will be sidetracked, however, and the interim manager added he's "very focused" and knows what his job is.