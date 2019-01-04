Gareth Bale Injury 'Cost' Real Madrid in Villarreal Draw, Says Santiago Solari

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari bemoaned Gareth Bale's latest injury after the Welshman had to be substituted at half-time during Thursday's 2-2 draw with Villarreal.

Despite going behind to a Santi Cazorla goal in the fourth minute at El Madrigal, Real were in control of the game by the break thanks to headed goals from Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane.

They failed to land the knockout blow in Bale's absence and were eventually pegged back to 2-2 by Cazorla's second in the 82nd minute.

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Solari said after the match that Bale's absence played a key role as Villarreal could be more confident with their pressing game as they did not fear the counter-attack so much, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC:

"We had the victory in our hand and wanted to kill the game. But they came back and got the equaliser. They pressed a lot, were playing at home and needed the points. Gareth leaving like that cost us as he had a problem and we missed that counter-attacking edge, and Gareth is a specialist at just that. He got a bang in a challenge with the defender, and felt something and was not able to continue."

"I don't think it was about lacking control, but more a lack of countering and doing them damage in the second half. We had two clear chances for a third goal with Lucas Vazquez and Marcelo. But it's true we were lacking clarity in our breaks, and missed players like Gareth who are specialists at that. He would have allowed us to exploit the spaces Villarreal left when they pressed up."

Bale's problem arose in the 38th minute of the La Liga clash when he went down under a challenge from Javi Fuego.

He was visibly struggling with his calf, and despite being attended to by Real's medical staff, he did not reappear for the second half.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star is no stranger to injury, and Thursday's removal was the 15th time he has been substituted this season:

His fitness issues have made it tough for him to step up and fill Cristiano Ronaldo's boots. The Portuguese superstar was rarely injured during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Thursday's draw was a big blow for Real as they looked to use their game in hand to make up ground on the three teams above them in the league.

They had the opportunity to close the gap to leaders Barcelona to five points, but it is now seven:

Los Blancos are fortunate to still be in the title race given how poorly they started the 2018-19 campaign.

But it is matches like Thursday's clash at Villarreal that they need to win if they are to have any chance of winning La Liga this season.

Without a fully fit Bale, it will be even tougher.