Video: Watch James Harden Drain Game-Winning 3 to Beat Warriors in OT

Ball don't lie.

It appeared as if the Golden State Warriors would win Thursday's Western Conference Finals rematch against the Houston Rockets. Officials missed Kevin Durant clearly being out of bounds when he saved a ball that led to Stephen Curry's go-ahead jumper in overtime, but James Harden had other ideas.

Harden drilled a deep three-pointer over two defenders in the final seconds, propelling the Rockets to a 135-134 victory over the defending champions at Oracle Arena. Durant's potential game-winner on the other end rimmed out, and Houston won its sixth game in a row and moved to 11-1 in its last 12.

The reigning MVP has been the catalyst behind the red-hot play and notched a triple-double of 44 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds to go with his game-winner. He also connected on a tying three-pointer in the final minute of regulation to force overtime.

He now has 40-plus points in five straight games as he looks to continue pushing Houston up the standings and making a case for a second straight MVP trophy.

