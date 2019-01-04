Gregg Popovich 'Felt Badly' About Kawhi Leonard Being Booed by Spurs Fans

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich wasn't pleased the fans at AT&T Center booed Kawhi Leonard during Thursday's contest.

"I felt badly about it," Popovich said, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com. "Kawhi's a high-character guy. We all make decisions in our lives with what we're going to do with our futures, and he has that same right as any of us. So I felt badly, in all honesty."

Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics Right Arrow Icon

Popovich's Spurs defeated Leonard's Toronto Raptors 125-107 in Leonard's first game back in San Antonio since he was traded this past offseason. The fans booed him throughout the evening, including during pregame introductions, when he was shown during a tribute video and whenever he had the ball in his hands.

He still managed 21 points and five assists, although DeMar DeRozan—who came to San Antonio as part of the trade that sent Leonard to the Eastern Conference—bested him with a triple-double of 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Danny Green was also part of that trade, and Thursday was also the first time he played in San Antonio since the move. The AT&T Center crowd embraced him with cheers, underscoring the difference in perception between he and Leonard last season.

Leonard played a mere nine games in 2017-18 for San Antonio due to a quad injury, and Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reported his decision to rehab with his own group instead of the Spurs resulted in a "chilling impact" between the two sides.

That didn't stop Popovich from embracing Leonard with a hug after the game and feeling guilty about the crowd's reaction in his postgame comments.