Gregg Popovich 'Felt Badly' About Kawhi Leonard Being Booed by Spurs Fans

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2019

SSAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 6: Gregg Popovich coaches Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2016 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2016 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich wasn't pleased the fans at AT&T Center booed Kawhi Leonard during Thursday's contest.

"I felt badly about it," Popovich said, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com. "Kawhi's a high-character guy. We all make decisions in our lives with what we're going to do with our futures, and he has that same right as any of us. So I felt badly, in all honesty."

  1. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  2. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  3. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  4. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  5. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  6. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  7. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  8. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  9. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  10. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  11. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  12. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  13. Happy 30th to KD!

  14. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  15. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  16. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  17. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  18. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  19. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  20. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

Right Arrow Icon

Popovich's Spurs defeated Leonard's Toronto Raptors 125-107 in Leonard's first game back in San Antonio since he was traded this past offseason. The fans booed him throughout the evening, including during pregame introductions, when he was shown during a tribute video and whenever he had the ball in his hands.

He still managed 21 points and five assists, although DeMar DeRozan—who came to San Antonio as part of the trade that sent Leonard to the Eastern Conference—bested him with a triple-double of 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Danny Green was also part of that trade, and Thursday was also the first time he played in San Antonio since the move. The AT&T Center crowd embraced him with cheers, underscoring the difference in perception between he and Leonard last season.

Leonard played a mere nine games in 2017-18 for San Antonio due to a quad injury, and Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reported his decision to rehab with his own group instead of the Spurs resulted in a "chilling impact" between the two sides.

That didn't stop Popovich from embracing Leonard with a hug after the game and feeling guilty about the crowd's reaction in his postgame comments.

Related

    DeRozan Gets Revenge in Kawhi's Return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    DeRozan Gets Revenge in Kawhi's Return

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi: Boos 'Only Going to Make Me Better'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi: Boos 'Only Going to Make Me Better'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Grizzlies Land Justin Holiday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Grizzlies Land Justin Holiday

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Forced His Way Back into MVP Convo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Forced His Way Back into MVP Convo

    Maurice Bobb
    via Bleacher Report