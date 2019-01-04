B/R Kicks Nightly: DeMar in Undefeated X Kobe Collab, New UA Curry 6 Colorway

B/R Kicks Nightly: DeMar in Undefeated X Kobe Collab, New UA Curry 6 ColorwayJanuary 4, 2019
Thursday's NBA slate featured just a trio of games, but with a chance to step into the national spotlight, players broke out some special footwear for the occasion.
Most notably, Thursday night marked the first time DeMar DeRozan and Kawhi Leonard faced off against their former teams since being traded for each other during the offseason.
PJ Tucker Brings out the Clot x Air Jordan 13 Low. Different.
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker in the Clot x Air Jordan 13 Low tonight against Golden State. https://t.co/Ukfn6vi3sC
DeMar Shows out in the Undefeated x Kobe 1 Protro
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro for @DeMar_DeRozan tonight against Toronto. https://t.co/hISsm8queE
Another New Colorway for The Beard
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@JHarden13 warming up in the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 in Golden State. https://t.co/Ma2mSCQi5x
“Moon Landing” Colorway of the UA Curry 6
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @StephenCurry30 laces up his #NBAKicks tonight! #DubNation 👟: Under Armour Curry 6 “Moon Landing” https://t.co/4mkyWW4GtE
Draymond Rocking the Nike Hyperdunk X
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Money23Green wearing the Nike Hyperdunk X vs. Houston tonight. https://t.co/l0yHQTCIMX
Crazy BYW X for Austin Rivers
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @AustinRivers25’s #NBAKicks tonight! #Rockets 👟: adidas Crazy BYW X https://t.co/njsA6QJWi2
Mamba Mentality for De’Aaron Fox
Nike Kyrie 4 Halloween for Iman Shumpert
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@imanshumpert wearing the Nike Kyrie 4 “Halloween” tonight against Denver. https://t.co/KDGBhezpjN
Be sure to keep an eye on The Association on Friday as 20 teams will be in action.
DeRozan Gets Revenge in Kawhi's Return