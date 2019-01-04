B/R Kicks Nightly: DeMar in Undefeated X Kobe Collab, New UA Curry 6 Colorway

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 3: The sneakers of DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs are seen against the Toronto Raptors on January 3, 2019 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Thursday's NBA slate featured just a trio of games, but with a chance to step into the national spotlight, players broke out some special footwear for the occasion.

Most notably, Thursday night marked the first time DeMar DeRozan and Kawhi Leonard faced off against their former teams since being traded for each other during the offseason.

     

PJ Tucker Brings out the Clot x Air Jordan 13 Low. Different.

DeMar Shows out in the Undefeated x Kobe 1 Protro

Another New Colorway for The Beard

“Moon Landing” Colorway of the UA Curry 6

Draymond Rocking the Nike Hyperdunk X

Crazy BYW X for Austin Rivers

Mamba Mentality for De’Aaron Fox

Nike Kyrie 4 Halloween for Iman Shumpert

Be sure to keep an eye on The Association on Friday as 20 teams will be in action.

Related

    DeRozan Gets Revenge in Kawhi's Return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    DeRozan Gets Revenge in Kawhi's Return

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi: Boos 'Only Going to Make Me Better'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi: Boos 'Only Going to Make Me Better'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Grizzlies Land Justin Holiday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Grizzlies Land Justin Holiday

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Forced His Way Back into MVP Convo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Forced His Way Back into MVP Convo

    Maurice Bobb
    via Bleacher Report