Kevin Love Cleared for Select Activities in Recovery from Foot Surgery

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love has been cleared for "select basketball activities" as he continues to rehab from November foot surgery, the team announced Thursday:

"Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was seen by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City on Wednesday, January 2 for follow up consultation regarding his left foot surgery from earlier this season on November 2nd. Dr. O'Malley's evaluation reveals continued healing and progress, allowing Kevin to advance his therapy and training elements. In consultation with the Cavaliers’ medical team and Head Team Physician Dr. James Rosneck with Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, Love will now progress with select basketball activities as directed by the Cavaliers' medical team and continue to advance his therapy and strength and conditioning program. A return to play timeline will be established as progression through this phase of his rehabilitation is complete."

After going under the knife back on Nov. 2, Love's initial recovery timetable was expected to be six weeks. He just passed the two-month mark Wednesday, and no timeframe for his return to game action is known at this point in the process.

Love appeared in the Cavs' first four games of the season but has not played since Oct. 24. He was averaging 19 points and 13.5 rebounds per game before being injured.

A new era of Cleveland basketball began over the summer as LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. And while some veterans—like Kyle Korver and George Hill—have since been jettisoned, Love appears to be a part of the organization's long-term plans. In fact, the five-time All-Star signed a four-year, $120 million extension during the offseason.

Unfortunately, this season has not gone as the Cavs had hoped. They did not win a game prior to Love being sidelined, and they currently sit at 8-30 on the season, the worst record in the NBA.

Given the way the season has gone in Cleveland, it makes sense not to rush Love's rehab process. Any further injury would hurt the franchise's chances of winning in the future or could negatively affect the forward's trade value.