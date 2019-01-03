Report: Justin Holiday Traded to Grizzlies from Bulls for MarShon Brooks, More

Randy Belice/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly traded guard Justin Holiday to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden and two second-round picks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Per Wojnarowski, Memphis is giving Chicago its 2019 and 2020 second-rounders in the deal.

Holiday, 29, has had a solid season for the Bulls, averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 38 starts and 34.9 minutes per game. He's shooting just 38.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three, though the three-and-D wing has been effective working off screens in Chicago's offense:

For both Memphis and Chicago, the deal made sense:

Alongside freeing up minutes for Chandler Hutchison, the Bulls add to their draft stash and bring in Brooks and Selden. The former is averaging just 6.6 points in 13.3 minutes per game, while Selden is posting 5.4 points in 14.2 minutes per contest.

Both had fallen to the fringes of Memphis' rotation, with players like Garrett Temple, Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks getting more minutes on the wing. Holiday will offer the Grizzlies another option in that regard, while Brooks and Selden will battle for a more steady role in Chicago, as only Zach LaVine, Hutchison and Antonio Blakeney are currently locked into roles on the wing.

But for a Bulls team in tanking mode, adding more picks to the stable for the coming year was clearly the main priority. The Bulls are likely not done selling, with K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reporting the team is also shopping Robin Lopez and Jabari Parker.