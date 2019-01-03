Report: Justin Holiday Traded to Grizzlies from Bulls for MarShon Brooks, More

Report: Justin Holiday Traded to Grizzlies from Bulls for MarShon Brooks, MoreJanuary 4, 2019
The Chicago Bulls have reportedly traded guard Justin Holiday to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden and two second-round picks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Per Wojnarowski, Memphis is giving Chicago its 2019 and 2020 second-rounders in the deal.
Holiday, 29, has had a solid season for the Bulls, averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 38 starts and 34.9 minutes per game. He's shooting just 38.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three, though the three-and-D wing has been effective working off screens in Chicago's offense:
Synergy Basketball @SynergySST
MarShon Brooks ranks 5th among guards in finishing efficiency in the half court this season. Justin Holiday, in contrast, ranks 10th in off screen scoring sandwiched between Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.
For both Memphis and Chicago, the deal made sense:
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
My immediate reaction was” sure! Sure, Holiday is probably not worth a first, probably worth more than a second. Sure, Memphis could use a better wing. Sure! https://t.co/srOILZQ2M3
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Good value for Holiday on an expiring considering relative uncertainty about Grizz future. Holiday is a career 35% shooter from deep. Can't hurt to add anther wing in MEM. https://t.co/8AbeJ4nbhT
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
With the departure of starting small forward Justin Holiday, the Bulls will likely turn to rookie Chandler Hutchison. Jim Boylen has praised the 2018 first-round pick’s “positive spirit.” Hutchison started three games in October and is averaging 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds.
Alongside freeing up minutes for Chandler Hutchison, the Bulls add to their draft stash and bring in Brooks and Selden. The former is averaging just 6.6 points in 13.3 minutes per game, while Selden is posting 5.4 points in 14.2 minutes per contest.
Both had fallen to the fringes of Memphis' rotation, with players like Garrett Temple, Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks getting more minutes on the wing. Holiday will offer the Grizzlies another option in that regard, while Brooks and Selden will battle for a more steady role in Chicago, as only Zach LaVine, Hutchison and Antonio Blakeney are currently locked into roles on the wing.
But for a Bulls team in tanking mode, adding more picks to the stable for the coming year was clearly the main priority. The Bulls are likely not done selling, with K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reporting the team is also shopping Robin Lopez and Jabari Parker.
Harden Forced His Way Back into MVP Convo