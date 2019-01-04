10 Current and Former WWE Stars Who Should Join All Elite Wrestling

10 Current and Former WWE Stars Who Should Join All Elite WrestlingJanuary 4, 2019
We all knew Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks had something big planned for 2019 after the success of their All In event in Chicago, and now we know they are starting their own promotion called All Elite Wrestling.
Their next show will be called Double or Nothing, but we don't have any specifics yet. This whole venture is in the early stages of development. Most people online responded positively to the news, especially when it was revealed Jacksonville Jaguars owner Tony Khan would be serving as President of AEW.
Hangman Page, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Britt Baker and The Young Bucks are the only Superstars announced as part of the roster thus far, but we should expect to hear more names joining the organization in the coming months.
As with any new wrestling venture, the initial success is going to depend on who the company can use to draw fans. We will likely see some former WWE stars make appearances, but there are a few current members of the roster who might consider jumping ship if WWE doesn't use them better this year.
This article will look at which current and former WWE Superstars should join All Elite Wrestling.
Alberto Del Rio
Alberto El Patron, fka Alberto Del Rio in WWE, might not be the most popular wrestler in the world thanks to some of his activities outside the ring, but there is no denying how talented he is.
AEW is going to need credible names when it launches to attract fans and show the world it wants to be taken seriously.
As a former WWE, CMLL and TNA/GFW world champion, El Patron has the resume to match his technical skills, which are among the best in the business.
Even if he is only a short-term hire to bring some eyes to the product, El Patron would be a valuable addition to the roster.
Damien Sandow
WWE has turned countless pro wrestlers into big stars over the years, but for every John Cena it creates, it misses the opportunity with another Superstar.
Damien Sandow is one of the biggest failures of the past decade and the blame is solely on WWE's shoulders for refusing to capitalize on his popularity.
His original gimmick of an arrogant genius allowed him to show off his promo ability, but it was his time as The Miz's stunt double where he showed his comedic skills.
Whether he works as a heel or a babyface, Sandow can put on a good match and deliver an even better promo. He is currently taking a break from pro wrestling to focus on acting, but if the right offer came in, he would likely put on his pink trunks, purple knee pads and white boots again.
Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins
Another Superstar who has fallen victim to management's lack of insight is Zack Ryder. The Broski still does a lot of work for WWE at house shows and on its YouTube channel, but he has been treading water for a long time.
He and Curt Hawkins could add a lot to the tag team division. For some reason, WWE doesn't want to put The Edgeheads back together, even as jobbers.
If they find themselves unfulfilled with their current roles, AEW could benefit from having an established tag team to compete against The Young Bucks and any other duos who join the promotion.
These are two guys whose passion for the business is always written across their faces whenever they have a chance to perform. If someone gave them the right opportunity, the former Major Brothers could find their second wind as a team.
Tye Dillinger
On paper, Tye Dillinger has all of the tools needed to succeed, but for one reason or another, WWE chooses to keep him in the background.
Perfect 10 spent years in the developmental system working his way toward the main roster. When he was finally called up, it seemed like his star was on the rise.
Dillinger has been vocal on Twitter about being misused. If he ends up being released or his contract expires, Dillinger should join AEW.
His skills would be more appreciated and he would actually get the chance to wrestle instead of just appearing in random backstage segments.
The Ascension
When Konnor and Viktor were in NXT, The Ascension seemed like it would be WWE's modern version of The Road Warriors.
They picked up a few wins when they first debuted on SmackDown, but they eventually ended up becoming jobbers and comedy characters in Fashion Police segments.
They have a good gimmick and a solid arsenal of double team moves. You would think the painted powerhouses would have found more success based on their intimidating appearance, but it has yet to happen.
If they do not get a fresh start in 2019, it wouldn't be surprising to see Konnor and Viktor on a list of releases. If that happens, Rhodes should give them a call.
John Hennigan
John Hennigan has gone by many names in the pro wrestling industry, but no matter what his last name is, he always puts on a good show.
When he was part of WWE, John Morrison seemed destined to win the WWE title, and he even came close when he challenged The Miz on an episode of Raw, but it wasn't meant to be.
The former gymnast could bring a lot of experience to a new promotion like All Elite Wrestling in addition to his exciting style of wrestling.
He currently works for Impact wrestling, but if Rhodes can strike some kind of deal with the struggling promotion to borrow talent from each other, Hennigan would be a good choice.
Rob Van Dam
A new promotion like AEW is going to focus on young, fresh talents, but if it hopes to bring in a lot of fans right away, it's going to need some established names.
Rob Van Dam is one of those guys who will always be respected by the wrestling community regardless of how poorly WWE has used him in the past.
He is still in great shape and continues to work the indy scene, so it would be easy to get him on the roster if he is willing to sign a contract.
Being a former WWE and ECW champion makes his resume look good, but it's his high-flying style fans love him for.
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho used to say he would never work for another company other than WWE, but those views have obviously changed in recent years thanks to a resurgence in independent wrestling.
He has focused mainly on New Japan Pro Wrestling, but he also put together a cruise featuring wrestling on the high seas in what might be an industry first.
Y2J has received a lot of praise for his work with NJPW. He has reinvented himself yet again and created a new persona he seems to be having fun portraying.
Basically, Jericho is already a living legend in the wrestling business. Even if he only appeared for AEW a few times, his name on the poster would help bring in a lot of fans.
