10 Current and Former WWE Stars Who Should Join All Elite Wrestling

Credit: WWE.com

We all knew Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks had something big planned for 2019 after the success of their All In event in Chicago, and now we know they are starting their own promotion called All Elite Wrestling.

Their next show will be called Double or Nothing, but we don't have any specifics yet. This whole venture is in the early stages of development. Most people online responded positively to the news, especially when it was revealed Jacksonville Jaguars owner Tony Khan would be serving as President of AEW.

Hangman Page, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Britt Baker and The Young Bucks are the only Superstars announced as part of the roster thus far, but we should expect to hear more names joining the organization in the coming months.

As with any new wrestling venture, the initial success is going to depend on who the company can use to draw fans. We will likely see some former WWE stars make appearances, but there are a few current members of the roster who might consider jumping ship if WWE doesn't use them better this year.

This article will look at which current and former WWE Superstars should join All Elite Wrestling.