Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent Honored Before Iowa Game After Death from Cancer

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Big Ten rivals Iowa and Purdue came together prior to Thursday's basketball game to honor Boilermakers superfan Tyler Trent after his death from bone cancer earlier this week.

As players were putting on their jerseys in the locker room, they also sported a new "Tyler Strong" warm-up T-shirt:

The Mackey Complex also left an empty spot in the stands in honor of Trent:

Although Trent was renowned for his Purdue fandom, the Hawkeyes also donned the "Tyler Strong" warm-up attire in solidarity:

Finally, the teams and fans in attendance at Thursday's game stopped prior to tipoff to observe a moment of silence for the 20-year-old:

Trent's impact on the sports world extended beyond Purdue. Scott Van Pelt painted a Boilermakers logo on his head during an episode of SportsCenter after losing a bet to the young man. Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri called Trent "an inspiration" on Twitter upon learning of his death.

It would be impossible for anyone to sum up a young man's life in just a few moments, but Purdue University was able to pay homage and honor its most dedicated fan and student on Thursday night.