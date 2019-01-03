Daniel Cormier's Coach 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If UFC Star Had 2-3 More Fights

Javier Mendez believes UFC fans will get a few more opportunities to see Daniel Cormier in the Octagon before the heavyweight champion calls it quits.

UFC President Dana White told reporters last Sunday that Cormier could have "two or three more fights" before his retirement.

Speaking with MMA Fighting's Shaun Al-Shatti, Mendez, Cormier's coach, said White could make that a reality: 

"If Dana had his way, there'd be three left. And you know what, Dana has a pretty good way of persuading people. I like Dana, so I don't know—we may see two or three [more fights]. I don't know, I think so. I think Dana has a way of making things good for DC and making it right, so yeah, possibly. I wouldn't be surprised."

                          

