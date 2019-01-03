Giannis, LeBron James and Anthony Davis Lead Updated 2019 NBA MVP Odds

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another fantastic season for the surging Milwaukee Bucks, who currently have the best winning percentage (.722) in the NBA. So it's hardly surprising that he tops the latest MVP odds list, coming in at +160 (bet $100 to win $160) to win the award, per OddsShark.

Hot on his heels are three-time MVP LeBron James (+500), Anthony Davis (+600), defending MVP James Harden (+600), Kawhi Leonard (+750) and two-time MVP Steph Curry (+750).

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid (+1000), one-time MVP Kevin Durant (+1600), Paul George (+2500), Nikola Jokic (+3300), one-time MVP Russell Westbrook (+3300), Damian Lillard (+5000) and Kyrie Irving (+6600) round out the other best bets as the 2018-19 NBA season approaches its halfway point.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo is stuffing the stat sheet while the Bucks (26-10) continue piling up wins. He's currently 10th in scoring (26.3 PPG), sixth in rebounding (12.6 RPG), 19th in assists (6.1 APG) and 13th in blocks (1.5 BPG) this season, all while shooting 58.6 percent from the field (10th in the NBA).

He's the only player who is currently top-10 in both scoring and field-goal percentage.

But James, 33, can make a case of his own. He's currently tied for fifth in scoring (27.3 PPG), 27th in rebounding (8.3 RPG) and 12th in assists (7.1 APG). He's also transformed a Lakers team that missed the playoffs a season ago into a postseason contender:

After those two, a number of players make a strong case.

Anthony Davis leads the league in minutes (37.3 MPG), is tied for second in scoring (28.7 PPG), is fourth in rebounding (13.4 RPG ) and second in blocks (2.6 BPG). Harden leads the league in scoring (33.3 PPG) by a significant margin and leads all players with 152 made threes.

Leonard has led the Raptors to the most wins in the NBA (28-11), is fifth in scoring (27.3 PPG) and continues to play his elite brand of defense. Curry is tied for second in scoring with Davis, second in made threes (133) and seventh in three-point percentage (45.2 percent). And Embiid has been a beast for the Process Sixers, sitting at seventh in scoring (26.9 PPG), third in rebounding (13.6 RPG) and tied for seventh in blocks (1.8 BPG).

Suffice to say, it's a stacked group of contenders at the moment. Antetokounmpo is the early leader in the clubhouse for MVP, but it's a race that remains very much up for grabs.