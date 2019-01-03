Giannis, LeBron James and Anthony Davis Lead Updated 2019 NBA MVP Odds

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum on December 29, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another fantastic season for the surging Milwaukee Bucks, who currently have the best winning percentage (.722) in the NBA. So it's hardly surprising that he tops the latest MVP odds list, coming in at +160 (bet $100 to win $160) to win the award, per OddsShark

Hot on his heels are three-time MVP LeBron James (+500), Anthony Davis (+600), defending MVP James Harden (+600), Kawhi Leonard (+750) and two-time MVP Steph Curry (+750).

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid (+1000), one-time MVP Kevin Durant (+1600), Paul George (+2500), Nikola Jokic (+3300), one-time MVP Russell Westbrook (+3300), Damian Lillard (+5000) and Kyrie Irving (+6600) round out the other best bets as the 2018-19 NBA season approaches its halfway point.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo is stuffing the stat sheet while the Bucks (26-10) continue piling up wins. He's currently 10th in scoring (26.3 PPG), sixth in rebounding (12.6 RPG), 19th in assists (6.1 APG) and 13th in blocks (1.5 BPG) this season, all while shooting 58.6 percent from the field (10th in the NBA).

He's the only player who is currently top-10 in both scoring and field-goal percentage.

But James, 33, can make a case of his own. He's currently tied for fifth in scoring (27.3 PPG), 27th in rebounding (8.3 RPG) and 12th in assists (7.1 APG). He's also transformed a Lakers team that missed the playoffs a season ago into a postseason contender:

After those two, a number of players make a strong case.

Anthony Davis leads the league in minutes (37.3 MPG), is tied for second in scoring (28.7 PPG), is fourth in rebounding (13.4 RPG ) and second in blocks (2.6 BPG). Harden leads the league in scoring (33.3 PPG) by a significant margin and leads all players with 152 made threes.

Leonard has led the Raptors to the most wins in the NBA (28-11), is fifth in scoring (27.3 PPG) and continues to play his elite brand of defense. Curry is tied for second in scoring with Davis, second in made threes (133) and seventh in three-point percentage (45.2 percent). And Embiid has been a beast for the Process Sixers, sitting at seventh in scoring (26.9 PPG), third in rebounding (13.6 RPG) and tied for seventh in blocks (1.8 BPG).

Suffice to say, it's a stacked group of contenders at the moment. Antetokounmpo is the early leader in the clubhouse for MVP, but it's a race that remains very much up for grabs.

Related

    Could Kawhi Bring an MVP to Toronto?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Could Kawhi Bring an MVP to Toronto?

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    First Round of All-Star Fan Voting Is in 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    First Round of All-Star Fan Voting Is in 👀

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ainge: LBJ Might Be Taking 'Trump Approach' with GOAT Take

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ainge: LBJ Might Be Taking 'Trump Approach' with GOAT Take

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Why James Harden Will Win the MVP Again

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why James Harden Will Win the MVP Again

    Maurice Bobb
    via Bleacher Report