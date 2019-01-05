Dolph Ziggler and 7 Stars That Should Leave WWE in 2019

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Aside from a few exceptions, WWE didn't have too many departures in 2019. In years past, the company was notorious for letting go of competitors in bulk every couple of months, and usually it was the wrestlers on the lower end of the card who weren't safe from being released.

WWE has since taken a different approach by hoarding talent to ensure they don't jump ship to other companies. Regardless of whether officials are doing anything of note with them or not, WWE would rather hold onto the underutilized athletes than allow them to thrive elsewhere.

There is also something to be said for the Superstars who are content staying right where they are in WWE, collecting a check and settling for mediocrity. Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, was frustrated with being overlooked for so long and decided to take his talents to Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and NWA.

He has since become quite the success story outside of WWE by winning gold in all three promotions.

Looking at the current SmackDown Live and Raw rosters, there is a handful of stars who would be better off giving WWE their notice this year. With New Japan Pro Wrestling more exciting than ever before, Ring of Honor entering a rebuilding phase, and All Elite Wrestling recently popping up, there are plenty of options for those looking to leave.

These are the 10 Superstars who should realize their worth and walk out on WWE in 2019, in the process proving to the company what they were missing out on all along.