'Mean' Gene Okerlund Injured in December Fall Prior to Death at Age 76

WWE broadcasting legend "Mean" Gene Okerlund suffered a fall in December and was admitted to a nursing home last week before he died Wednesday at age 76.

Tor Okerlund, the popular interviewer's son, told Jeff Baenen of the Associated Press his father had underwent three kidney transplants and after the fall his health "just kind of went from bad to worse."

"He really was the ultimate, the consummate entertainer," Tor said of Gene's career, which landed him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

Another son, former NHL winger Todd Okerlund, told TMZ Sports his father suffered multiple broken ribs in the fall and was having difficulty breathing in the nursing home Wednesday when he was transported to the hospital and died with his wife, Jeanne, at his side.

Todd added the family has been "touched" by the outpouring of support for the Okerlunds.

WWE chairman Vince McMahon released a statement about Okerlund's passing:

Okerlund had continued to make sporadic WWE appearances through last January and was featured on the WWE Network special series Legends' House in 2014.