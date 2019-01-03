DeAndre Hopkins Donates Playoff Check to Jazmine Barnes' Family After Her Death

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans looks on against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said he's playing Saturday's playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts in honor of Jazmine Barnes, a seven-year-old girl fatally shot by an unidentified gunman in the Houston area Sunday morning. 

Yahoo Sports passed along an Instagram post from Hopkins, who pledged his game check to help Barnes' family cover funeral costs and support efforts by the Harris County Sheriff's Office to find the killer:

Nick Valencia, Holly Yan and Steve Almasy of CNN reported police are searching for a "bearded white male in his 40s" who was driving a red pickup truck and fired into the family's car, which was driven by Barnes' mother and had three other children inside.

"There was nothing to indicate that the family did anything wrong in any way," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "They were simply just driving along the service road when this happened to them."

Shomari Stone of NBC DC noted a fund for information leading to the arrest of the individual Gonzalez called a "violent, heinous killer" has reached $100,000.

ABC 13's TJ Parker reported a Justice for Jazmine rally is scheduled for Saturday ahead of her funeral on Tuesday.

Related

    Hopkins Pledges Playoff Check to Family of Jazmine Barnes

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Hopkins Pledges Playoff Check to Family of Jazmine Barnes

    KHOU
    via KHOU

    Keke Coutee 'Trending' Toward Being Back for Playoff Game

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Keke Coutee 'Trending' Toward Being Back for Playoff Game

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Re-Grading Every Team's 2018 Draft Class

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Re-Grading Every Team's 2018 Draft Class

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    The NFL Playoffs Should Be Wild

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The NFL Playoffs Should Be Wild

    Neil Paine
    via FiveThirtyEight