DeAndre Hopkins Donates Playoff Check to Jazmine Barnes' Family After Her Death

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said he's playing Saturday's playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts in honor of Jazmine Barnes, a seven-year-old girl fatally shot by an unidentified gunman in the Houston area Sunday morning.

Yahoo Sports passed along an Instagram post from Hopkins, who pledged his game check to help Barnes' family cover funeral costs and support efforts by the Harris County Sheriff's Office to find the killer:

Nick Valencia, Holly Yan and Steve Almasy of CNN reported police are searching for a "bearded white male in his 40s" who was driving a red pickup truck and fired into the family's car, which was driven by Barnes' mother and had three other children inside.

"There was nothing to indicate that the family did anything wrong in any way," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "They were simply just driving along the service road when this happened to them."

Shomari Stone of NBC DC noted a fund for information leading to the arrest of the individual Gonzalez called a "violent, heinous killer" has reached $100,000.

ABC 13's TJ Parker reported a Justice for Jazmine rally is scheduled for Saturday ahead of her funeral on Tuesday.