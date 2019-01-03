Falcons GM: We'll Take Care of Julio Jones Contract; Targets Grady Jarrett Deal

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs with the ball after a catch for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 34-20. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has his sights set on retaining some of his team's key players.

According to William McFadden of the Falcons' official website, Dimitroff said Thursday that the organization will "take care of business" regarding an extension for wide receiver Julio Jones. He added that there are "no worries" when it comes to whether they'll lock Jones in long term.

Jones is currently signed through 2020.

Per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure, Dimitroff also said that extending defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is a "top priority."

Jarrett can become a free agent this offseason.

                   

